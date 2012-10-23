STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed down 0.44 percent and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.45 percent lower as cigarette maker ITC Ltd continued to be hit by profit-booking after touching a record high last week, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell on caution ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point (bp) up at 8.14 percent as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank policy review on Oct. 30, while trading volumes were thin in a holiday-shortened week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 53.74/75 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.47/48 as dollar demand from oil firms and gold importers looking to meet month-end import commitments weighed, while losses in domestic shares added to the downward pressure. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed up 1 bp at 6.98 percent while the 1-year swap rate edged up 1 bp to 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rates closed steady at 8.05/8.10 percent as demand was relatively stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)