STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended down 1.10 percent at 18,430.85 points and the 50-share NSE index closed 1.19 percent lower at 5,597.90 points, after the central bank left the repo rate on hold and signalled no easing action would be taken until 2013, denting interest rate sensitive sectors such as banks and property. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.18 percent on expectations the central bank would not cut interest rates until the first months of 2013 and refrained from immediate purchase of bonds after cutting the cash reserve ratio. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.08/09 after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, shifting the pressure on the government to take additional steps to revive growth and contain the fiscal deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up 6 basis points at 7.05 percent, while the 1-year swap rate rose 12 bps to 7.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)