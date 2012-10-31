STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.08 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.19 percent lower on continued disappointment after the central bank left the repo rate on hold with interest rate sensitive stocks such as banks and property extending losses. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield higher by 1 basis point (bp) at 8.19 percent, a day after the central bank kept its key repo rate on hold and hinted that it may not lower rates before the January-March quarter. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.12/13 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.96/97 on dollar demand by a large private refiner, dealers said. The rupee is on its way to post a monthly loss in October after two successive months of gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bp at 7.06 percent, while the 1-year swap rate rose 2 bps to 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. The RBI's cut in the cash reserve ratio by 25 bps, which will add 175 billion rupees to the system, will become effective Nov. 3. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)