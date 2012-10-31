STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index dropped 0.08 percent and the 50-share NSE index was 0.1 percent lower on disappointment after the central bank left the repo rate on hold, with interest-rate sensitive stocks such as banks and property extending losses. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield higher by 1 basis point (bp) at 8.19 percent. The 10-year bond yield is expected to continue rising, albeit gradually, as rate cut bets get pushed to 2013 after the RBI said there is a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy easing in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.07/08 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.96/97 on dollar demand by a large private refiner, dealers said. The rupee is on its way to post a monthly loss in October after two successive months of gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps at 7.08 percent and the 1-year swap rate up 4 bps at 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. The RBI, which cut the cash reserve ratio by 25 bps, will add 175 billion rupees to the system. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)