STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended up 0.4 percent while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.4 percent, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rose on hopes sales would rebound, while drug makers including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals extended a recent rally on the back of robust earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.21 percent after moving in a 8.18 to 8.22 percent range. The 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points on the month. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 53.80/81 per dollar, stronger than its previous close of 53.96/97. It fell to a session low of 54.21, but found support at its 55-day moving average of 54.14. For October, the rupee has fallen 1.8 percent. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-yr OIS rate ended up 5 basis points at 7.75 pct, its highest since Sept. 13. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 7.09 percent, after touching 7.10 percent, its highest since Sept. 27. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.10/8.15 percent, slightly up from the previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)