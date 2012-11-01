STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.06 percent while the 50-share NSE index also lower 0.06 percent in line with fall in Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.21 percent after opening higher as value buying creeps in. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 53.73/74 per dollar, stronger than its previous close of 53.80/81 on foreign banks selling on behalf of custodial clients. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.75 pct, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp to 7.08 pct. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate remains ranged at 8.05/8.10 percent, as against previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)