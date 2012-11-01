STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.3 percent and the 50-share NSE index was up 0.45 percent, led by gains in auto shares on higher-than-expected October vehicle sales, while tech firm Wipro rose after saying it will separate its non-IT units to focus on outsourcing. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent, as value buying creeps in after a sharp rally in the recent sessions. RUPEE -------------- INR strengthens to 53.6950/7150 versus last close of 53.80/81 on higher dollar inflows from foreign investors. The currency is likely to witness ranged trading in the absence of major domestic cues in the near term. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75 percent respectively, as traders refrain from building new positions after heavy paying seen post the central bank's policy review. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against the previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)