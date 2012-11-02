STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 1.12 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 1.04 percent, led by a rally in recent underperformer such as ITC Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 basis point higher at 8.20 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally higher at 53.68/69 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150, tracking gains in the domestic share market while euro losses limit upside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent steady at from its Thursday close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)