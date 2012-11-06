STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share BSE index up 0.06 percent at 18,773.31 points
and the 50-share NSE index 0.01 percent higher at 5,705.05
points, with gains in technology shares getting offset by loses
in auto stocks. Traders say cautiousness also prevailing ahead
of the U.S. presidential elections this week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous
close of 8.19 percent. RBI Governor D. Subbarao said in an
interview to Reuters that the central bank may ease monetary
policy as early as January, but any easing in December was
"highly improbable."
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.66/67 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.60/61, tracking losses in
the euro and ahead of the U.S. presidential election results due
this week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.08
percent and the 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.76
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate steady at its previous close of
8.05/8.10 percent.
