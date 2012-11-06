STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.29 percent and the 50-share NSE index
0.35 percent higher, with drugmaker Cipla jumping
after reporting a surge in quarterly earnings while State Bank
of India rose on hopes of rising demand for loans in
the holiday season
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 1 basis point at 8.18 percent on hopes that any extra
borrowing by the government will be funded by treasury bills.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.60/61. The Indian rupee
retreated from one-and-half month lows hit early in the session
to close stronger on Tuesday boosted by corporate dollar sales
and a mild recovery in the domestic stock markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the
1-year OIS rate were up 1 basis point each at
7.10 percent and 7.76 percent respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent against
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)