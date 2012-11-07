STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.17 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.15 percent higher, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent with the market awaiting cues from the central bank on possible open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.43/44 tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate at 7.12 percent from 7.10 percent and the 1-year OIS rate at 7.77 percent from 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)