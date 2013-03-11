STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index 0.06 percent lower, snapping a four-session gaining streak, as technology stocks fell on profit-booking while automakers dropped after an industry body said car sales in India posted their biggest monthly slump in more than 12 years. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.84 percent, as investors turned cautious ahead of key data later this week, but an improvement in the trade deficit in February helped pull yields off the day's highs. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.41/42 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 54.285/295, retreating from an over one-week high hit earlier in the session as relief from domestic trade data showing a rise in exports failed to offset the global strength in the dollar after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.56 percent and the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's 7.70/7.80 percent for three day close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)