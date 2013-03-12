STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index 0.63 percent lower, as rate sensitive shares fall after better-than-expected factory data and higher on month consumer inflation pare some of the rate cut hopes for the RBI's policy review on March 19 GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 7.88 percent after factory output data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.41/42, trimmed gains after factory output data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate flat at 7.56 percent and the five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.90 percent as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)