US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index 0.63 percent lower, as rate sensitive shares fall after better-than-expected factory data and higher on month consumer inflation pare some of the rate cut hopes for the RBI's policy review on March 19 GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 7.88 percent after factory output data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.41/42, trimmed gains after factory output data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate flat at 7.56 percent and the five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.90 percent as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.