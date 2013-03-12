US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index 0.48 percent lower, as interest rate sensitive stocks retreated after better-than-expected factory data and accelerating consumer inflation raising doubts on weather the central bank will ease rates on March 19 GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 basis points to 7.89 percent as accelerating consumer price inflation and higher-than-expected factory output data prompted traders to trim rate cut bets. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.1750/1850 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.41/42, giving up most early gains as some traders scaled back hopes of a rate cut by the central bank after consumer price inflation showed a spike and factory output rose more than expected. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate ended up 2 bps at 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent from Monday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.