STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index 0.63 percent lower after better-than-expected factory data on Tuesday and accelerating consumer inflation raised doubts on whether the central bank will ease rates on March 19. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian bond yields flat at 7.89 percent ahead of key inflation data. The crucial headline inflation scheduled to be released on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5 percent or less, seen cementing rate cut hopes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.14/15 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate flat 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)