STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closes up 1.07 percent at 19,570.44 points and the broader NSE index ends 0.99 percent higher at 5,908.95 points, ending a three-day losing streak, as interest rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd rose after lower-than-expected core inflation data raised hopes the central bank would ease monetary policy next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.86 percent as lower-than-expected core inflation and the central bank chief's comments on the budget help cement rate cut bets ahead of the policy on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.3550/3650 per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.30/31, tracking a late fall in the euro. The rupee had gained earlier in the session following the lower-than-estimated core inflation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate ends down 4 bps at 7.54 percent and the five-year OIS rate ends down 3 bps at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ends at 7.75/7.80 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)