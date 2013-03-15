STOCKS
The BSE index up 0.40 percent and the broader NSE index 0.5
percent higher as rate cut hopes continue to cheer investors
following lower-than-expected core inflation data on Thursday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.85 percent as rate cut bets re-emerge following the
core inflation data and comments from the central bank chief on
the budget being responsible.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.09/10 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.3550/3650, tracking gains in the
regional currencies and domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.52 percent and the
five-year OIS rate also down 2 bps at 7.17 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
7.75/7.80 percent at close on Thursday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)