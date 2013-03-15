STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index
0.34 percent lower as the finance ministry and central bank
investigate allegations of money laundering practices at top
private sector lenders.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
7.85 percent as rate cut bets re-emerge following the core
inflation data and comments from the central bank chief on the
budget being responsible.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.16/17 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.3550/3650, tracking gains in the
regional currencies and domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.50 percent
and the five-year OIS rate also down 3 bps at 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus
7.75/7.80 percent at close on Thursday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)