STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index 0.64 percent lower, in line with a fall in Asian shares as investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield flat at 7.86 percent ahead of the fiscal first half borrowing numbers due later in session. Dealers are also awaiting the RBI's rate decision on Tuesday, with the central bank widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.2650/2750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.02/03, tracking global risk aversion and Moody's comments on food inflation being credit negative. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.48 percent and the five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus 7.80/7.90 percent at close on Friday.