STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 1.48 percent and the broader NSE index 1.53 percent lower, after a key regional ally pulled out of the country's ruling coalition on a day which also had the central bank saying scope for further interest rate cut was limited. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.90 percent after the central bank's statement was seen casting doubts over future monetary easing. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.37/38 per dollar versus 54.1650/1750 at close on Monday, tracking the fall in equities on concerns about the fate of future reforms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 4 bps at 7.54 percent and the five-year OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate lower at 7.60/7.70 percent versus Monday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent, realigning with the new repo rate of 7.50 percent.