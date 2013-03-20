STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index 0.9 percent lower on continued worries after a regional party withdrew from the ruling coalition, and also due to lingering doubts about how aggressively the central bank will cut interest rates this year. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.92 percent, hitting earlier a 1-1/2 month low, as the central bank's cautious outlook on interest rates and political uncertainty kept the sentiment weak. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37 per dollar versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, recovering from early falls as worries over political instability eased and on the back of dollar sales by custodian banks and a state-run company. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.53 percent and the five-year OIS rate 1 bp higher 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new repo rate of 7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)