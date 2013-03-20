STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index
0.9 percent lower on continued worries after a regional party
withdrew from the ruling coalition, and also due to lingering
doubts about how aggressively the central bank will cut interest
rates this year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points
(bps) higher at 7.92 percent, hitting earlier a 1-1/2 month low,
as the central bank's cautious outlook on interest rates and
political uncertainty kept the sentiment weak.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37 per
dollar versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, recovering from
early falls as worries over political instability eased and on
the back of dollar sales by custodian banks and a state-run
company.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.53 percent and the
five-year OIS rate 1 bp higher 7.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new
repo rate of 7.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)