STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index 0.34 percent higher tracking gains in regional sharemarkets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 7.93 percent, on the back of a rise in global crude oil prices but bargain buying likely at lower price levels. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27 per dollar from 54.36/37 at close on Wednesday, tracking return of risk appetite to global markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.54 percent and the five-year OIS rate 2 bps higher at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)