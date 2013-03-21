STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.48 percent down and the broader NSE index is 0.63 percent lower, falling for a fifth consecutive session to its lowest close in nearly four months, as Tata Motors slumped due to fears about China's new fuel norms and the broader sentiment stayed weak on political uncertainties. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point (bp) to 7.93 percent. Yields hit its highest level in two-and-half months, rising to 7.95 pct in intraday trade, as sentiment was broadly hit after the central bank said scope for future rate cuts was limited, with a line-up of heavy supplies providing little respite. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.275/285 per dollar compared with 54.36/37 at close on Wednesday, gaining for a second session on inflows related to a share sale and debt limit sale to foreigners, but the gains lacked conviction on continued political uncertainties. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.54 percent and the five-year OIS rate 4 bps higher at 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus the previous close of 7.65/7.70 percent, ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)