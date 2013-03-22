STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.07 percent lower and the broader NSE index is 0.1 percent higher, amid choppy trade, tracking mild losses in other regional markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.94 percent as sentiment is broadly negative after the central bank policy on Tuesday, with traders preferring to stay light ahead of the upcoming supplies in April. The open market operation by the central bank later in the day will be key for direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.29/30 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.275/285, tracking a choppy domestic sharemarket but dollar inflows related to the sale of stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd is seen limiting a very sharp downside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.24 percent and the one-year rate also steady at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with 7.60/7.70 at close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)