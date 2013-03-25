STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is 0.82 percent higher and the broader NSE index is 0.85 percent up, tracking optimism on eased foreign debt rules and Cyprus deal. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.95 percent, taking comfort from the government's decision to relax the rules for foreign investment in debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is at 54.11/12 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.33/34, in line with the positive global risk sentiment and on the government's move on investment in debt by foreigners, traders say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with 7.40/7.50 at close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)