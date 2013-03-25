STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is 0.82 percent higher and the broader NSE
index is 0.85 percent up, tracking optimism on eased foreign
debt rules and Cyprus deal.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.95 percent, taking comfort from the government's decision
to relax the rules for foreign investment in debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is at 54.11/12 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.33/34, in line with the positive
global risk sentiment and on the government's move on investment
in debt by foreigners, traders say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.25 percent and
the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with
7.40/7.50 at close on Friday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)