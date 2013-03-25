STOCKS
The BSE index ends 0.29 percent down and the broader NSE
index 0.31 percent lower, their lowest close in four months hit
by worries of political instability.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point
at 7.95 percent, recovering from day's high of 7.99 percent on
value-buying, but political uncertainty weighs.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 54.1750/1850
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.33/34, encouraged by
the government's move to ease restrictions on foreign
investments in debt markets and the global risk-on sentiment,
but gains were pared on worries over political uncertainty.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.24
percent and the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.51
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.80 percent compared
with 7.40/7.50 percent at close on Friday as demand rose close
to the financial year-end.
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)