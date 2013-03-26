STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher, but political uncertainty continues to weigh on investor mind. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.96 percent with some buying coming in ahead of holidays in the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.23 percent and the one-year rate flat at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/25 percent compared with 7.70/7.80 percent at close on Monday, as demand rises close to the financial year-end and in a holiday-shortened week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)