(Corrects paragraph 4 to say one-year rate was 4 bps lower at
7.47 pct, not 10 bps lower at 7.41 pct)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index 0.7 percent higher and the broader NSE index
0.73 percent up, as recent underperformers such as ICICI
Bank Ltd gained in a session marked by the expiry of
derivatives and as technology shares edged up on hopes about
upcoming quarterly results.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points
(bps) at 7.95 percent in the last trading session of the fiscal
year as some investors saw debt markets as oversold after a
tough month marked by fears of political instability and the
future scope of interest rate cuts.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.28/29 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750 in the last trading
session of the fiscal year, tracking a recovery in domestic
shares and dollar sales by exporters.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.22 percent
and the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 7.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's five-day cash rate at 16-17 percent, at a near 4.5
year high as banks stay away from lending funds to preserve
their capital ratios on the last trading day of the fiscal year.
The two-day rate had ended at 7.75/7.85 percent on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)