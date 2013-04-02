STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index 0.43 percent higher and the broader NSE index
gains 0.32 percent, led by gains in Reliance Industries and
Larsen & Toubro.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis
points (bps) higher at 7.98 percent as a record high current
account deficit raises caution about how much the Reserve Bank
of India will further ease rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/34 per dollar
versus its close of 54.28/29 on Thursday on concerns about the
record current account deficit but bunched inflows are expected
to keep losses in check.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.23 percent and
the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus
Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)