STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.43 percent higher and the broader NSE index gains 0.32 percent, led by gains in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) higher at 7.98 percent as a record high current account deficit raises caution about how much the Reserve Bank of India will further ease rates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/34 per dollar versus its close of 54.28/29 on Thursday on concerns about the record current account deficit but bunched inflows are expected to keep losses in check. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.23 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)