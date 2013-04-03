STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index
0.26 percent lower, tracking weakness in Asian peers ahead of
key U.S. data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
7.98 percent as traders pick bargains with the first debt sale
in the new fiscal year on Friday being the next key trigger.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.36/37 per dollar,
weaker than the previous close of 54.26/27, weighed by losses in
domestic and regional stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.22 percent,
while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent, largely
unchanged from 7.50/7.60 percent at previous close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)