STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.78 percent and the broader NSE index
0.9 percent lower, extending losses for a second session on
global risk aversion, led by falls in banks and techs.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.95 percent, helped by a sharp fall in global crude prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at a near one-month low of
54.63/64 per dollar, versus the previous close of 54.43/44,
weighed by losses in domestic stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.21 percent,
while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent, versus the
previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)