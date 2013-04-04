STOCKS
The 50-share NSE index is down 1.5 percent at
5,588.60, below the 200-day moving average of 5,638. The
benchmark BSE index is 1.2 percent down at 18,557,
breaking its 200-day moving average of 18,593 and heading to its
second day of falls.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.95 percent, helped by a sharp fall in global crude prices.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at a near one-month low of
54.63/64 per dollar, versus the previous close of 54.43/44,
weighed by losses in domestic stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate both edge down 1 bp each to 7.21
percent and 7.41 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, versus the
previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)