STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index 0.39 percent up and the BSE index 0.09 percent higher, helped by gains in Cairn India and ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.89 percent, holding ground at a 3-week low. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.45/46 per dollar versus 54.56/57 close on Monday, helped by gains in Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.17 percent while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.75 percent versus Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent.