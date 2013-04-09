STOCKS
-----------------------
The 50-share NSE index 0.39 percent up and the BSE index
0.09 percent higher, helped by gains in Cairn India and ICICI
Bank.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.89 percent, holding ground at a 3-week low.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.45/46 per dollar
versus 54.56/57 close on Monday, helped by gains in Asian
currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.17
percent while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.75 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)