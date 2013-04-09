STOCKS
-----------------------
The 50-share NSE index 0.86 percent up and the BSE index
0.48 percent higher, helped by gains in ICICI Bank and Larsen &
Toubro.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to
7.89 percent, holding ground at a 3-week low level.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.52/53 per dollar
versus 54.56/57 close on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.18
percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)