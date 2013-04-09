STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index declined 1.15 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.86 percent, to their lowest close since Sept. 13, with blue-chips such as Infosys continuing to reel on concerns that foreign investors are paring their holdings ahead of what are expected to be lacklustre earnings reports this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.88 percent, as hopes the Reserve Bank of India could cut the key lending rate for a third time this year at its policy review on Friday are rising ahead of data on Friday expected to show a contraction in industrial output and data on Monday expected to show slowing wholesale price inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.58/59 per dollar versus 54.56/57 on Monday as a sharp sell-off in domestic shares raised concerns about foreign investor outflows at a time when the country is looking to narrow a record current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.18 percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.65 percent versus Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)