STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index 0.33 percent up, while the broader 50-share
NSE index 0.19 percent higher, on a global risk mood
with HDFC and TCS leading gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
higher at 7.89 percent, on profit taking after yields retreated
8 bps in the previous three sessions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.46/47 per
dollar versus 54.58/59 on Tuesday, helped by gains in regional
currencies and positive stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.16 percent while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)