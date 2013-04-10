STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 1.03 percent up and the broader 50-share NSE index is 1.2 percent higher, rebounding from a seven-month closing low to post their first gain in six sessions as technology shares such as Infosys Ltd advanced ahead of their quarterly results while blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro recovered. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bp) higher at 7.90 percent as traders made room for the upcoming auction of 2025 paper, while investors also booked profits after the 10-year yield dropped sharply in the last three sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.52/53 per dollar versus 54.58/59 on Tuesday, as domestic shares recovered from a five-day slump, though concerns about recent heavy foreign outflows and dollar demand from oil importers kept gains in the local currency in check. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.16 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.39 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)