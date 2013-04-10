STOCKS
The BSE index 1.03 percent up and the broader 50-share NSE
index is 1.2 percent higher, rebounding from a
seven-month closing low to post their first gain in six sessions
as technology shares such as Infosys Ltd advanced
ahead of their quarterly results while blue-chips such as Larsen
& Toubro recovered.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bp)
higher at 7.90 percent as traders made room for the upcoming
auction of 2025 paper, while investors also booked profits after
the 10-year yield dropped sharply in the last three sessions.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.52/53 per
dollar versus 54.58/59 on Tuesday, as domestic shares recovered
from a five-day slump, though concerns about recent heavy
foreign outflows and dollar demand from oil importers kept gains
in the local currency in check.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.16 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.55/7.65 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)