STOCKS
The BSE index down 1.6 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 1.16 percent lower, after tech bellwether Infosys
Ltd provided a much weaker revenue guidance for the
fiscal year to March 2014.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.87 percent after March retail inflation fell
raising hopes for a rate cut by the central bank on May 3.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.55/56 per dollar
versus its close of 54.52/53 on Wednesday, tracking weak local
stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at
7.17 percent while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Wednesday's
close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)