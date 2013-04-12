STOCKS
The BSE index down 1.62 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 1.17 percent lower, their biggest single-day fall
since late February on Friday after lower-than-expected revenue
guidance from Infosys raised concerns over the outlook for the
software services exporting sector.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.87 percent after data showing sluggish
industrial output and slowing consumer inflation raised
expectations the central bank would cut rates next month.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee unchanged at 54.52/53 per
dollar on Friday, as slump in local stocks after a weak revenue
guidance from Infosys, was balanced by hopes the central bank
would cut interest rates next month after data showed slowing
consumer inflation.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.14 percent while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.36 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent versus Wednesday's
close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)