STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.2 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index also 0.2 percent lower, tracking weakness in
regional shares and ahead of March inflation data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.85 percent tracking global crude oil prices
which fell to a nine-month low on Friday. Dealers await the
release of crucial March inflation data, which will be key for
setting rate expectations for the May 3 policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.76/77 versus
its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday, tracking weakness in
local stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.12 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.35 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.40/7.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)