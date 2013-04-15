STOCKS
The BSE index up 0.27 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index also 0.41 percent higher, after data showed inflation
slowed in March, raising hopes the central bank would cut
interest rates at its policy review on May 3.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.84 percent after data showed inflation slowed in
March, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.67/68 versus
its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at
7.10 percent while the one-year rate also down 4 bps at 7.32
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.40/7.50 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)