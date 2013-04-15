STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.27 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index also 0.41 percent higher, after data showed inflation slowed in March, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its policy review on May 3. GOVERNMENT BONDS ---------------------+---------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps)lower at 7.84 percent after data showed inflation slowed in March, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.67/68 versus its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 7.10 percent while the one-year rate also down 4 bps at 7.32 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)