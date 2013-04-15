STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index closed up 0.63 percent at 18,357.80 while the
broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher at
5,568.40, recovering from seven-month lows after slowing
inflation and lower crude and gold prices led to hopes that the
central bank will likely cut interest rates at its May review.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 4 basis
points (bps) at 7.83 percent after lower-than-expected core
wholesale inflation data cemented expectations the central bank
will cut interest rates at the May 3 policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 54.6250/6350
versus its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday after falling
to a one-week low of 54.7950 initially as tumbling commodity
prices hit global risk currencies, but pared losses after
lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the central bank
would cut interest rates next month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 3 bps at
7.11 percent while the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.33
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's
close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)