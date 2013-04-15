STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed up 0.63 percent at 18,357.80 while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher at 5,568.40, recovering from seven-month lows after slowing inflation and lower crude and gold prices led to hopes that the central bank will likely cut interest rates at its May review. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.83 percent after lower-than-expected core wholesale inflation data cemented expectations the central bank will cut interest rates at the May 3 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 54.6250/6350 versus its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday after falling to a one-week low of 54.7950 initially as tumbling commodity prices hit global risk currencies, but pared losses after lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 3 bps at 7.11 percent while the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.33 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)