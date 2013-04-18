STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is 0.78 percent higher and the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.88 percent up, led by gains in ITC and oil marketing companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points (bps) to 7.77 percent on falling commodity prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.97/98 per dollar versus its 54.21/20 last close, as slight falls in the global crude oil and gold prices continue to keep up hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in early May. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.99 percent while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Wednesday close of 7.60/7.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)