STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.34 percent while the broader 50-share NSE
index up 0.56 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks
ahead of earnings later in the week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.77 percent as no auction supply is scheduled during the
week and continued buying on hopes of a rate cut at the May 3
review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.04/05 per
dollar versus its 53.96/97 last close, on dollar demand from
state-run banks, dealers said. Bunched up inflows are expected
as local markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7 percent
while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.25 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Thursday close
of 7.40/7.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)