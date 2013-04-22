STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.61 percent while the broader 50-share NSE
index higher 0.75 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks
ahead of earnings later in the week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.76 percent as no auction supply is scheduled during
the week and on continued buying on hopes of a rate cut at the
May 3 review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.13/14 per
dollar versus its 53.96/97 last close, on dollar demand from
state-run banks, dealers said. Bunched-up inflows are expected
as local markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 6.98
percent while the one-year rate 2 bps down at 7.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Thursday close
of 7.40/7.50 percent.
