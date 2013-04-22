STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.61 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index higher 0.75 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks ahead of earnings later in the week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.76 percent as no auction supply is scheduled during the week and on continued buying on hopes of a rate cut at the May 3 review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.13/14 per dollar versus its 53.96/97 last close, on dollar demand from state-run banks, dealers said. Bunched-up inflows are expected as local markets were closed on Friday for a holiday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 6.98 percent while the one-year rate 2 bps down at 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Thursday close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)