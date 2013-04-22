STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index gained 0.81 percent while the broader 50-share
NSE index ended higher 0.89 percent led by gains in
rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank, pricing in at
least a 25 basis point rate cut in the upcoming policy on May 3.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.75 percent, the lowest since July 2010, as investors
reckoned a sustained drop in commodity prices would provide more
room for the central bank to cut rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.14/15 per
dollar versus its 53.96/97 last close, as gold and crude oil
importers bought dollars to meet payment obligations, with
dealers also citing outflows related to a gas utility.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 6.99
percent and the one-year rate 1 bp down at 7.25 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Thursday
close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)