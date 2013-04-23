STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.25 percent while the broader 50-share
NSE index 0.34 percent lower as market sees some consolidation
ahead of the derivative contract expiry on Thursday and the
central bank's policy on May 3.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.77 percent on the back of profit-taking after six straight
sessions of price gains.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.35/36 per
dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.14/15 as sentiment hurt
on the back of a rise in prices of gold and oil.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 6.97
percent and the one-year rate also 2 bps lower at 7.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus its close of
7.50/7.60 percent on Monday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)