STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.49 percent while the broader
50-share NSE index is 0.55 percent lower, led by a fall in rate
sensitives on profit booking. The market is cautious ahead of
the derivative contract expiry on Thursday and the central
bank's policy on May 3.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.76 percent as traders book profits after a rally that saw
yields fall 15 bps in six sessions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.295/305 per
dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.14/15 on continued
month-end importer demand.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 6.97
percent and the one-year rate also 2 bps lower at 7.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus its close of
7.50/7.60 percent on Monday.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)