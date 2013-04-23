STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index rose 0.05 percent to 19,179.36, while the broader 50-share NSE index advanced 0.04 percent to 5,836.90, closing at the highest in a month as gains in Reliance were offset by losses in lenders such as SBI on caution ahead of April derivative contracts expiry and the RBI policy review next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.73 percent, a 33-month low, as foreigners are expected to increase purchases after lapping up limits at an auction to sell government debt quotas ahead of a widely expected rate cut on May 3. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.38/39 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.14/15, logging a second successive day of loss, as importers continued to buy dollars and a weak euro posed headwinds to the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate 5 bps lower at 6.94 percent and the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.60 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)