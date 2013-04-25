BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index rose 0.71 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index advanced 0.83 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitives like lenders and realty stocks. Jet Airways was up over 13 percent after selling stake to Etihad. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.75 percent, driven by a rise in oil prices, led by gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close at 54.38/39, driven by losses in the global dollar and gains in local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 6.94 percent and the one-year rate also flat at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its close of 7.70/7.80 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.